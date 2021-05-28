MASSEY TUNNEL CLOSURE THIS WEEKEND

No traffic will pass through Massey Tunnel on Friday and Saturday night due to the testing of the fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals.

The closure will begin at 10pm and the tunnel will reopen at 4am on both nights for both directions.

BC’s transportation ministry announced that all traffic can expect to take a detour through Highway 91 and Alex Fraser Bridge, however emergency vehicles will be allowed through if needed.

Northbound traffic can take Exit 16 to Route 91 and onwards to Alex Fraser Bridge, whereas Southbound traffic can take Exit 37 to Route 91 to get to Alex Fraser Bridge.

These detour routes will be clearly displayed via signs along with notices of the Tunnel being closed.

Residents trying to catch late night ferries from Tsawwassen terminal will be most affected, and are advised to allow ample time for their travel.