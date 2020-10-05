McCallum ‘Appalled’ at Liberals Promise to Hold Referendum on Local Police Force

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum issued a statement Monday morning on the Liberals election promise to hold a referendum on a local police force if elected in the October 24th provincial election;

“The Surrey Police Service is a done deal and the BC Liberals are playing politics with the public safety of our residents. I am appalled that the BC Liberal Leader has stooped to this level of desperation in an effort to garner votes. Surrey City Council acted in accordance with the law when we unanimously voted to transition to a municipal police service. For the BC Liberals to interfere in the unanimous decision of an elected city council should be a concern to all municipal governments in our province.”