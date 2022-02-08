Mcdonalds Canada Is Bringing Back The Shamrock Shake $1 Coffee

McDonald’s Canada is keeping us warm this month with its $1 coffee deal for all across the country. Canadians can now enjoy a medium-sized hot cup of joe or premium-roast iced coffee for $1 plus tax. Latte’s and cappuccinos are also part of the deal for a dollar more.
The minty shake is available in all sizes, from child sizing to large. When you’re at McDonald’s for your $1 coffee, grab a shake to-go too! Just make sure you jump on this before it’s too late. They’re available across locations for a limited time only.