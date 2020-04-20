Meet The New Afternoon Drive Guy

Oh hello there. My name is Craig Stone, and it’s very likely that you and I don’t know a whole lot about each other. But I’m hoping you’ll listen to my radio show every afternoon from 2-6 and maybe one day you’ll think of me as a friend that you like to spend a bit of time with once in a while.

Let’s start with a few promises that I plan to keep:

I’ll keep you informed about what’s happening in the world. Sometimes it’ll be serious stuff, sometimes it’ll just be something to take your mind off of the daily grind. I’ll tell you all about events and issues that affect the good people South Of The Fraser. I’ll always be 100% honest with you.

It might not be a popular opinion sometimes, It may or may not be funny, but it will always be me doing my best to connect with you in a genuine way.

Now that we’ve got the radio promises out of the way, if we’re actually going to get to know each other, you’ll need to see all of the other stuff that makes up who I am and drives those views and opinions.

You can feel free to follow along through these channels online:

Instagram: @westcoast.stone

Twitter: @stonepulsefm

Or you can check back in here every week or so for another update. I’ll start you off with the basics.

I’m a dog guy. I LOVE DOGS okay?!?! Specifically, I love my little Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

His name is Elvis, he’s 9 years old, and our love for each other is obscene!

I have a wife named Alison. She’s the best. We’ve been married for 5 years. You might see pictures of us and hear stories about her every now and then. Here’s one from our recent trip to San Diego.

I have a budding interest in photography. I love how it allows those of us who aren’t artists to find beauty in the natural world, compose it into something that’s pleasing to the eye, and pretend that we are artists (I know that real photographers ACTUALLY are artists…but I don’t have the audacity to call myself a photographer so I’m still pretending over here).

Okay I think that’s probably enough for our first exchange. I’m looking forward to what’s coming down the line for us. Feel free to let me know a little bit about yourself either here in the digital world, or by calling in to the show 778-574-1077 when I’m on.