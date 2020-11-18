Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Lets all pause for a light moment in 2020…

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night.

Jordan tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor is a “cool feeling.” “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,'” he said. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Jordan is the 35th celebrity to receive the honor since the annual campaign started in 1985, when Mel Gibson was given the title he was 29. Others who’ve graced the cover include Johnny Depp in both 2003 and 2009, George Clooney in 1997 and 2006, Brad Pitt in 1995 and 2000.

The 33-year-old Jordan said the women in his family are “definitely proud of this one.” He credits his entire family for supporting him throughout the years.