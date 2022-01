Ashton Kutchers ex wife and current wife are starring in a commercial together and we LOVE it! Demi Moore (59) and Mila Kunis (38) are starring in an AT&T commercial after Mila reached out when she found out that the two of them actually went to the same High School. Demi was on board and the rest is history! Both look amazing and they are both obviously great sports, check out the cheeky commercial below!