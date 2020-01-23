Missing Surrey Girl

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female. Nikita Joseph was last seen at 03:00 PM on January 22, 2020 in the 6400 block of 121 Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Nikita is described as a 13 year old aboriginal female who is 5’1 tall, weigh approximately 100 lbs and has dark maroon hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and grey sweat pants. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. She is known to frequent transit stations and bus loops

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2020-11419.

Source: Surrey RCMP