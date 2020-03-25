Money on the way for Canadians struggling to keep a roof over head

A financial aid package for people struggling to make ends meet after losing their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic has now received royal assent.

The 107-billion-dollar package includes 52-billion in cash support.

One measure will provide two-thousand-dollars per month for up to four months to workers whose income drops to zero because of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the benefit should start getting to workers on April 6th.

That’s as the country-wide number of cases climbed to nearly 33-hundred and the number of deaths rose to 30.

(The Canadian Press)