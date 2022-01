Montreal Premier Says Adults Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Will Be Charged A “SIGNIFICANT” Penalty… Will BC Also Enforce This?

Crazy news out of Montreal this morning.. Quebec Premier Francois Legault says adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be charged a financial penalty. Legault made the announcement to reporters today in Montreal adding that the levy will only apply to people who do not qualify for medical exemptions.

It is the first time a government in Canada has announced a financial penalty for people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Legault says the amount of the penalty hasn’t been decided but will be “significant.”

He says about 10 per cent of adults in Quebec are unvaccinated but they represent about 50 per cent of intensive care patients. Earlier today, Quebec reported 62 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, pushing the total number of people killed by COVID-19 in the province to 12,028, the most in Canada.

Now the question is… Will BC follow in Montreals footsteps? This is going to be incredibly controversial and I’m sure about to set off protest across the country.. Dr.Bonnie Henry announced yesterday

Dr. Bonnie Henry says more COVID-19 vaccine mandates are in the works for some health sector workers outside of hospitals, including dentists and physiotherapists. It’s unclear when it will take effect, she during a Global BC town hall on Jan. 10, as details are still being ironed out with the professional colleges.