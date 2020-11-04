New COVID-19 testing centre opening in Surrey

Fraser Health has announced a new COVID-19 testing centre opening in North Surrey on November 12.

The new site will be located at 10025 King George Boulevard, near the Central City Shopping Centre in Surrey. According to health officials, the site will offer increased access to testing and will process between 500 and 800 tests per day when operating at full capacity.

Walk-in testing will also be offered seven days a week from 11 am to 8 pm. Drive-through testing remains available at the Newton test collection centre located at 14577 – 66th Avenue. Fraser Health, the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice, and the City of Surrey are working in partnership to provide increased access to COVID-19 testing in Surrey by opening new test-collection centres.

With the impending opening, Fraser Health officials are reminding the public that anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones such as cough, fever and headache, should get tested for COVID-19 as quickly as possible.