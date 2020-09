We’ve got 2 GREAT new songs to start off our weekend!

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper ‘Holy’

His people posted this video saying: “The new era has begun for Justin Bieber with his first single HOLY featuring Chance the Rapper. So much more to come.”

Sounds like we might see some more music from Bieber sooner than we thought!

2. Sam Smith ‘Diamonds’

This is Sam Smiths 3rd Single off their upcoming album ‘Love Goes’ out October 30th!