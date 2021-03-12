NEW MUSIC: Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani & Imagine Dragons. Will Chris Harrison Be Hosting Bachelorette? The Weeknd DONE With The Grammys

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY! Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani & Imagine Dragons All Released Music! Listen HERE!

Nick Jonas released his new album Spaceman yesterday alongside a video for the title track, check out some of our FAV picks off the album below!!

Gwen Stefani ALSO released a song called ‘Slow Clap’ and I hate that I don’t love it.. Part of the song is great but the chorus is not my fav.. Check them out below!

Imagine Dragons also released 2 new songs… ‘Follow You’ and ‘Cutthroat’, both are very different.. Check them out below

The Weeknd Says He Will NEVER Submit His Music To The Grammys Again

The Weeknd is officially boycotting the Grammys, the singer told The New York Times.

The pop star said he will no longer submit songs for the music industry’s most prestigious annual awards show after it declined to nominate him for a single accolade for his hit single “Blinding Lights,” which has spent 52 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The news comes as the organization behind the Grammys is facing scrutiny over its secretive voting system and alleged biases against Black and female artists. The 63rd annual event will air this Sunday.

The singer has taken issue in particular with the lack of transparency on the voting process for the most coveted awards. Nominations are chosen by members of the Recording Academy, a Santa Monica, California-based nonprofit whose membership is composed of industry artists, producers and executives and other staffers.

Asked by the Times why he’s boycotting, the Weeknd said: “Because of the secret committees.”

“Blinding Lights” is one of only five Billboard No. 1 songs in the last 30 years not receive a Grammy nod, according to the Associated Press. The album on which the song appears, “After Hours,” was also snubbed.

Justin Bieber Revealed He No Longer Carries A Cell Phone

Justin Bieber is finally learning how to say no at this stage of his career. Ahead of the release of his latest album “Justice,” the 27-year-old singer opened up to Billboard and revealed why he decided to now incorporate boundaries.

“I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything. That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart wants to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”

Justin rises by eight and checks in with his management to learn what has happened for Justin Bieber the pop star while Justin Bieber the husband was offline, before ultimately clocking out at 6 p.m. to spend time with wife Hailey Bieber.

It was also revealed Bieber no longer has a cell phone and instead uses an iPad to communicate with his management team, essentially limiting the number of people who can reach him at any given time…. I like you’re style now Bieber

The Bachelorette Is Preparing For The Upcoming Season & Chris Harrison Is No Where To Be Found

If you’re looking for a clear answer about Chris Harrison‘s future as ‘Bachelor’ host, it’s not in New Mexico, where the upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ (apparently it’s Katie Thurston) cast is quarantining… with no Chris in sight. Apparently the entire cast and crew arrived at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa for quarantine bubble time, but so far, CHRIS HARRISON ISN’T THERE

It’s been said that pre-production has already begun via virtual meetings and calls, and the plan is to begin shooting in late March… but nobody knows for sure who will be hosting the show. There are some people saying that they are waiting to see how the ‘After the Final Rose’ show plays out with the fill-in host, Emmanuel Acho, before any decisions are made.