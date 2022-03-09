No More “I Owe You’s” Uber Eats Has Implemented Bill Splitting In Canada!

By March 9, 2022Jaclyn, News

Uber has had a fare-splitting feature has always been much-loved by riders, making it easier to TRULY split the Uber with others. NOW foodies can enjoy the same simple food-sharing feature!

In addition to now being able to effortlessly share meals together by inviting others to join your order in-app, there are a few more features that were launched recently on Uber Eats.

The brand has dropped a “Deadlines” feature, meaning hosts can create a group order and set a checkout deadline that works for everyone involved. Deadlines can be set up a week in advance, and hosts can set up auto-checkouts with this feature too.

Auto-reminders are another new thing to check out on the platform. This means the system will prompt auto-reminders for folks to get their orders in on time so hosts don’t have to.

HAPPY EATING

