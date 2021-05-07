NON-PROFIT FARM SANCTUARY NEEDS A NEW HOME

Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary in South Surrey is trying to raise $1,000,000 in order to secure a permanent home.

The plot of land that currently houses the sanctuary is being developed, and the farm has until September to vacate the property.

“Kindred has been actively looking for a permanent home as this land is ripe for development but it was unexpected to happen during the pandemic. With no home secured it is now time for urgent action of raising $1,000,000 to purchase land,” their website reads.

This sanctuary houses rescue animals to help traumatized children and adults. It was previously known as Semihamoo Animal League. This is the same farm that received coverage for their blind cow named Gracie who gave birth to Clover, her calf in 2018. Gracie was rescued after falling down a well and being marked for slaughter.

Along with Gracie, the farm is home to 30 other animals from horses, goats, rabbits to sheep and chickens. All these animals provide therapy to at-risk youth, as well as kids and adults dealing with trauma.

Kindred is a registered charity and is run by volunteers.

They’re hopeful and looking for at least four hectares of land in Surrey or Langley.