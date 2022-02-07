Olympic Athlete Claims The Quarantine Food Is INEDIBLE & She Cries Everyday

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.” -Vasnetsova In her comment on the picture, Vasnetsova trashed the food as inedible, and claimed the meal was what she was receiving for breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already.

Vasnetsova added that the lack of nutrition in the food has caused her to drop weight, saying her bones are already sticking out.

Since posting this to IG things have improved for her. A team spokesperson Sergei Averyanov said Vasnetsova was getting delivered better meals over the weekend, including salmon and cucumbers.

Vasnetsova is far from the only athlete to complain about quarantine conditions at the Games, there have been several others from countries all around the world who have griped about the living conditions.

The Games officially kicked off on Feb. 4 and are set to run until Feb. 20.