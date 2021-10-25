Parts of Metro Vancouver May Reach 90 km/h Winds Today

ATTENTION friends!! Today is going to be rather rough… weather wise.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver as coastal areas are battered by a “weather bomb.”

The alert was issued on Monday morning and is in effect for several areas, including:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Strong winds up to 70 km/h are expected today. Near the water, gusts could reach 90 km/h.

“A strong fall storm approaching the south coast will bring increasing southeasterly winds to parts of the mainland coast,” Environment Canada said.

“Winds are expected to peak late morning but will remain strong throughout the day.”

The weather authority has also issued a special weather statement for southeast Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley.

Forty kilometres per hour wind is expected, with gusts reaching 70 km/h. Gusts could hit 80 km/h near the water.

The high winds carry an increased risk of power outages and may toss loose objects, Environment Canada said. Residents should be conscious of breaking or falling branches.

The winds are expected to ease this evening as the storm moves inland (DailyHive).

Furthermore, More than three dozen BC Ferries sailings have been cancelled for Monday as an unprecedented storm batters the south coast. Multiple sailings have been cancelled on some of its most popular routes, including Tsawwassen to and from Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to and from Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay to and from Departure Bay.

So far, sailings up to 1 pm have been cancelled and travellers are advised to check for updates online.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries says in a travel advisory. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

BC Ferries adds that customers with reservations will be advised of their cancellation and the reservation will be automatically refunded.

PLEASE be safe out there today friends!