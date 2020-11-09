Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90 per cent effective

As second-wave COVID restrictions tighten in our Province, and fears over future shutdowns rise, Pfizer says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine are showing promising results.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis looks at 94 infections recorded so far in a study of nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

The top infectious disease expert in the U-S says the early data suggesting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is 90 per cent effective is extraordinary.

Doctor Anthony Fauci had previously said he would be happy with a vaccine that was 60 per cent effective.

The drug is one of 10 possible COVID-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world, and one of six that Canada has arranged to procure millions of doses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the news is encouraging, but says it’s not an immediate solution to the pandemic.