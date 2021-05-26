PNE COULD SEE AN IN PERSON FAIR THIS YEAR

PNE heads and officials have kept up their “cautiously optimistic” attitude throughout 2021, and they are sticking to the philosophy following the unveiling of BC’s restart plan this week.

The PNE has started to plan for an in-person fair, which is great news for BC residents feeling cooped at home, and especially those with young children.

They have not released too much information as of yet, but they have warned that expectations should be lowered because it won’t be the same as it was pre-pandemic. The capacity will definitely be smaller, with government mandated health and safety plans in place.

As August and September roll around, 70% of BC’s population will be vaccinated with the first dose, which is considered the “safe” mark for larger outdoor gatherings.

PNE hopes that they can come back this year, after having to shut down last year in the peak of the pandemic.

The air in BC seems hopeful as the province has its second day in a row with under 300 cases, with 289 new cases on Tuesday & 293 on Monday. BC is also close to the 3 million mark for vaccinations, with 2,778, 907 first doses, and 148,580 second doses administered.