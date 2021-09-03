POLL SUGGESTS CANADIANS EXPECT TO PAY MORE TAXES AFTER FEDERAL ELECTION

82% of Canadians believe that they will be paying higher personal taxes irrespective of which party wins after the election, due to increased spending while the deficit gets bigger, according to a Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion poll.

This poll took place on August 30th and 1,512 Canadians participated and they were selected randomly. The margin error is +/- 2.5%.

Last year saw a record high deficit at $354.7 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Liberal government predicted a $154.7 billion deficit for this year.

A majority of Canadians, regardless of the party they affiliate with, support tax measures for the rich suggested by the various federal parties. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has particularly promised to decrease the deficit by heavily taxing the super rich.

The poll also found that 82% of Canadians want luxury tax measures on expensive cars, boats and jets. 81% of Canadians want a wealth tax for Canadians with higher incomes.

78% of Canadians want to see an increase in corporate tax rates for banks and insurance companies and other companies in the financial sector. However, only 10% of Canadians support a capital gains tax in principal residences.