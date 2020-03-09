Premier John Horgan to Speak in Surrey – 2020 BC Government Economic Address – March 10

On Tuesday, March 10th, the Surrey Board of Trade will welcome the Honourable John Horgan, Premier of BC. This is an opportunity to engage directly with the Premier on how the 2020 BC Budget impacts Surrey businesses and the economy.

“We’re pleased to be hosting Premier Horgan and will be listening to hear how he plans to focus on Surrey investments and the business supports available through the Provincial Government,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “Late last year Premier Horgan announced that Surrey would be the new downtown for Metro Vancouver. We’re keen to hear how his government plans to support that vision.”

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Location: Northview Golf and Country Club (6857 168 Street, Surrey)

Time: Lunch and Registration 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; Program 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

For further information, please contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at anita@businessinsurrey.com or at 604.634.0342.