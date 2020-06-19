Proof That Alien Structures Are On The Moon?

Are aliens real? Personally, I feel that there has to be some kind of life “out there”. We can’t be the only living things in the universe. That said, we haven’t ever had any proof other than UFO claims and abduction stories. Or have we?
UFO and alien “expert” Scott Waring claims to have found alien built structures on the Moon. He’s so sure of it, he made a video highlighting all of the built structures he sees on NASA pictures of the Moon’s surface.
I’ve stared at these for a while and really don’t know if these are actual structures. Then again, I’m just a radio guy and not an alien expert. If these are alien structures, we certainly have the ability to zip up over to the moon and check them out.
What do you think? Do you believe?