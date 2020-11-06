Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Nov. 6th

B.C. surpassed 400 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time yesterday. Of the daily record 425 new cases, more than half — 268 — were in the Fraser Health region. Dr. Bonnie Henry reported no deaths, but said the test positive rate is increasing. She says the increase in cases was expected as the weather cools, and that much of the transmission is occurring among family members and work colleagues.

After widespread Backlash, Whole Foods says it will now allow its staff to wear remembrance day poppies. The grocery chain had banned employees from wearing the war symbol or any buttons supporting causes saying they prefer to keep uniforms neutral. However Friday afternoon the chain changed its tune, saying staff are now allowed to wear poppies. Not only that, it plans on holding a moment of silence at all store on November 11th.

Central City brewers has been ordered to cough up $200,000 to an employee they fired back in 2018.

The brewery claims it fired the staff member after taking more vacation time than he was entitled to, as well declaring himself entitled to shared bonuses that they he wasn’t actually entitled to.

Still, in BC supreme court this week , Justice Karen Horsman deemed the firing a wrongful dismissmal was genuinely led to beleive he was in fact entitlted to the hours and pay.



Joe Biden is inching closer to a presidency win – now leading in votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania as of 4pm Friday.

Trump meanwhile isn’t backing down – saying the election is ‘far from over’.

he says he’s he’s confident after a recount of GeorgiaAmericans will see the late-voting process has been fraudulent, with still no evidence to back up those claims.

Fraser Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Lower Mainland hospitals. According to the health authority, the outbreaks at Langley Memorial Hospital and Ridge Meadows Hospital are both contained to single units. After a large coronavirus outbreak at an Ontario spin studio last month resulted in dozens infection among riders and staff, Dr. Bonnie Henry called spin studios in Metro Vancouver “dangerous” environments She says in these types of environments the virus can spread “very quickly.”

If you’re the kind of person who likes to see a home in person before you buy it, that might be a little challenging for the next little while. Realtors in our province are being strongly advised not to hold open houses as we deal with the second wave of COVID-19. The real estate market has proven remarkably resilient during the pandemic. October sales were the second best on record, with home purchases up 29 percent compared with the same month last year.

Democrat Joe Biden is now holding a slim lead in Georgia, and his victories in the upper Midwest put him in a strong position to win the White House. But U-S President Donald Trump is showing no sign of giving up, using the podium of the White House briefing room last night to make a series of false claims that the election was rigged. Trump was back on Twitter around 2:30 this morning, insisting that the U-S Supreme Court should decide. Trump’s campaign has launched a series of lawsuits to try to improve his chances but judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed suits filed there. Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and it remains unclear when a national winner will be determined.

A Transit Police officer suffered a fractured hip during a crash in Surrey late Wednesday while responding to a call involving a man still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, transit officers checked on a man believed to be wanted for break-and-enter, near the Surrey Central Station, When officers tried to arrest the 33-year-old, he resisted and fought with officers. Transit police say he broke free twice and took off, leaving behind a hockey bag containing a loaded handgun, as well as a rifle-style pellet gun.