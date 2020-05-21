Pulse FM Early News – May 21

1)The need to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 is behind the latest message of patience and precautions from Canada’s chief public health officer.

Doctor Theresa Tam is urging Canadians to temper their expectations as provinces begin to lift some of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

She is also now recommending people wear non-medical masks in public.

Tam says the heightened vigilance is needed to buy time until a vaccine and other therapies can be developed.

Dominique Payment, a family support representative for Autism Canada, says adults and children with the spectrum disorder have trouble with sensory processing, tactile, olfactory and nervous-system hypersensitivity.

2) Apple and Google have released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

The companies say 22 countries and several U-S states are already planning to build voluntary phone apps using their software.

It relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the novel coronavirus.

3)Police in New Westminster say officers used a stun gun on a 35-year-old man after he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

A news release says police responded to a report of a man banging on the courthouse windows yesterday morning and when officers spoke to him, they allege he lunged at one of them then pulled out the knife.

Officers say they believed he posed a threat to the public so they deployed what they describe as the “less lethal distance option” and arrested him.

They say the man sustained a minor injury to his thigh and was assessed medically at a local area hospital, and he has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

4) R-C-M-P in Surrey say they have laid charges following a shooting in Bridgeview on Victoria Day.

Police say no one was injured but officers initially took four men into custody after receiving reports of the alleged shooting on Monday.

They say a 54-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Clinton Gascho has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date

5) The lack of public toilets across Canada was recently brought into focus by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited access to washrooms became a hurdle for essential workers, such as transit and truck drivers who could no longer rely on coffee shops and other businesses once they were ordered closed.

Some Canadian cities, including Toronto and Ottawa, have installed temporary portable washrooms and hand-washing stations to help offset the closure of commercial and civic spaces.

6) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce additional funding today for organizations serving Canada’s off-reserve Indigenous population — such as the National Association of

Friendship Centres.

The association says it has been working through the COVID-19 pandemic to help deliver food, deal with increased domestic violence and care for elders.

The extra funds are in reaction to complaints of inequity, following March’s announcement of the Indigenous Community Support Fund.

The bulk of the 305-million dollars went to organizations representing First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, while only15-million-dollars of that was allotted for off-reserve

organizations

7) The return of part-time school for a few weeks in June is not a signal for a return to normal, and businesses should take care as they bring employees back during the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Premier John Horgan says.

Taking questions after a cabinet meeting May 20, Horgan gave assurances to teachers and other employees that the province’s “phase two” reopening of the economy will have some “bumps on the road” but will be done safely.

“We want to do a dry run for teachers, for support staff for students, to see what physically distant school looks like,” Horgan said, emphasizing that each school district will make its own detailed plans to finish the school year interrupted by coronavirus restrictions

8) The City of Surrey says mounting construction costs have forced the cancellation of a major development that would have seen a YMCA built in the city centre.

Since the development was brought to the table six years ago, the city said Wednesday that costs have climbed to $75 million.

The project was a partnership between the city, the YMCA, and Simon Fraser University and was to include high-density housing and a pool to replace the one at the recently closed North Surrey Recreation Centre.

“This is an enormous blow to this community, especially in Whalley,” Coun. Brenda Locke told Global News. “I can tell you that pool was a great source of community. It was well-used and well-needed.”

9) The province recorded three more COVID-19 deaths and 21 new cases on Wednesday, while recoveries surpassed 2,000.

A new outbreak, however, was announced at an assisted living facility in Mission, The Cedars.

The 21 cases follow a day in which there were just two.

The three deaths bring the total in B.C. to 149. Cases now total 2,467, while the recovery rate for the virus remains at 81 per cent.