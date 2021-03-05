Pulse FM New Update for Friday, March 5

Surrey RCMP say they are conducting a review of a recent response to a weapons call which saw a Black family — including a 10-year-old girl — ordered out of their house with their hands up. Blanche Monabeka, 21, police showed up at their home around 5:30 p.m. Monday and parked outside. 10 – 15 minutes later after they made sure everything was okay and were back n their home, police yelled through a megaphone ‘Everybody out, put your hands up’. While Monabeka and her sisters — aged 18, 15 and 10 years of age — were outside, police proceeded to search the home, but found no weapon. Monabeka’s family has tenants in two adjoining units who are Caucasian , who she said were not ordered out of their homes. An RCMP officer reached out to the family to apologize Wednesday, two days after the incident, she said — but not until a video she made about the encounter began to spread on social media. Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said police take the family’s concerns seriously, and were reviewing officers’ actions and how the file was handled. Monabeka says She’s hoping the RCMP’s review into the incident will lead to improved training for front-line officers.

Canada has approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, making it the fourth shot in the country’s arsenal against the coronavirus. The Johnson & Johnson shot, which is the first single-dose vaccine approved for emergency use against COVID-19, could greatly change Canada’s vaccination efforts. The Johnson & Johnson is approved for adults over the age of 18 at this time. Ongoing trials are expected to provide more information on the safety and efficacy of the shot in children and other groups. While the efficacy is a bit lower than the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca shots, experts say the Johnson & Johnson drug still provides a large amount of protection against the virus and will help get more people fully vaccinated quicker. “In clinical trials, it was shown to be 66 per cent effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. Canada has pre-purchased 10 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to buy 28 million more.

B.C.’s top doctor is offering hope that we can return to some sense of normalcy within months. “Maybe I’m too optimistic, but we’re going to be in our post-pandemic world by the summer, if things continue to go the way that we want them to,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. Henry expects many younger people will be able to get at least their first dose before the summer arrives, and confirms B.C.’s immunization committee is taking another look at who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine when, with the hope of developing a more detailed framework in two weeks. She says she is aiming to have an update by March 18. Earlier this week, Henry said the province is now lengthening the interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 shot to four months, instead of 42 days.

B-C’s top doctor says the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to first responders and essential workers, but the province still needs to determine which industries will be included. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the first shipments of the vaccine are expected in the province next week and represent an “added bonus.’ But Henry says essential workers and first responders make up a

broad group, so B-C’s immunization committee is reviewing how to prioritize B-C reported 564 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths yesterday.

Hockey fans all over Canada are offering condolences to the Gretzky family over the loss of a legendary hockey dad and big Leafs fan. Wayne Gretzky released a statement late last night that his

father and mentor Walter had passed away after several years battling Parkinson’s disease and other health issues As his son’s star rose in the hockey world, Walter Gretzky remained a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent in a country filled with them. The Edmonton Oilers, Wayne Gretzky’s first N-H-L team, say the memories created by Walter Gretzky’s tremendous character and

passion for the game “will remain with us forever. Walter Gretzky was 82 years old.