Pulse FM News Update For Friday, April 12th

A rescue attempt is drawing near for a killer whale calf whose mother died after the pair became stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off the coast of Vancouver Island. Whale experts, veterinarians, First Nations members and a team of logistics experts are at the site of the lagoon in Zeballos, about 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria, where they’re expected to conduct a series of dry-run exercises. Ehattesaht (eh-HAT’-eh-sat) First Nation Chief Simon John says an exact date has not been set but the rescue could occur within the next four or five days. The Fisheries Department says the plan involves capturing the female calf, lifting her into a vessel using a specialized fabric sling, then releasing her to the open ocean in hopes of reuniting her with her extended family.

The BC and federal governments have announced 26-million dollars in funding to protect communities from the effects of climate change and severe weather. A statement from Infrastructure Canada says the money will flow through the department’s Green Infrastructure program. In Penticton, it says the funding will support restoration work on an embankment dam to reduce the risk of flooding. Projects elsewhere in BC include upgrades to dikes, restoration of riverbanks and the construction of a new water treatment plant.

BC Housing is warning of scammers targeting recipients of a support scheme for elderly low-income renters, just one day after it was announced. The housing agency says in a fraud alert that it will never use text messages to invite recipients to claim benefits. It comes after the the province announced on Tuesday that it was granting a 430-dollar benefit to the roughly 20-thousand seniors in the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program. BC Housing says recipients would receive the one-time benefit with their regular payments this month.

BC’s legislative assembly has recommended a new information and privacy commissioner for the province as Michael McEvoy’s six-year term comes to an end. A statement from the province says a parliamentary committee conducted a comprehensive search that led to the recommendation of Michael Harvey. Harvey previously served as the information and privacy commissioner for Newfoundland and Labrador. He’s set to begin his term in early May.

Prince George RCMP say a man has been arrested following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking at a local residence. Mounties say the man was seen leaving his home in a stolen vehicle during an investigation last week and officers later arrested the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old James Alan Webb. Police say suspected illicit drugs were found in the vehicle and at the residence, including what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Webb will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Fifteen students from a Vancouver Island University Stewardship Technician Training program are set to graduate today and they will work as Indigenous Guardians to protect the BC coast. Nanwakolas Council President Dallas Smith says he feels proud of these students and wants to congratulate them on their achievements. Smith says member nations have been taking on responsibilities for environmental guidance and many more guardians are needed to help with monitoring forestry harvesting and collecting data on key species. The training program lasts for 20 weeks and participants must be 19 years or older and be in good physical condition.