Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 13

The temperatures forecast in Metro Vancouver through Sunday “are historically associated with an increase in deaths,” according to a warning from public health officials. Both Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health are urging residents to check on vulnerable neighbors, and monitor themselves and others for symptoms of heat-related illness after an extreme heat alert was issued Thursday evening. An alert of this kind is issued when the two-day average of high temperatures is predicted to reach 36°C or higher at the Abbotsford Airport and/or is predicted to reach 31°C or higher at YVR. In addition to the sweltering temperatures, the health authorities are warning that smoke from wildfires makes it even more critical to “take steps to protect both yourself and those who are vulnerable in our communities.” Anyone worried about crowding at cooling centers, or who is experiencing difficulty breathing while wearing a mask is being advised that the heat is currently more of a health risk than COVID-19. The warnings come after hundreds of people died suddenly during the heatwave in late June, with the province’s chief coroner saying many of those deaths were heat-related. Those who died were disproportionately seniors who live alone in apartments. Records were set early Thursday morning, with several places experiencing the hottest Aug. 12 ever recorded. Kuss says the areas with the hottest temperatures are the ones in which smoke from wildfires in the Interior and Washington state was heaviest. An air quality advisory remains in effect.

A surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the Delta variant is prompting B-C’s health officials to enact mandatory vaccine requirements for all staff and volunteers at long-term care and assisted living sites. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says people living in those settings are at particular risk of COVID-19. She adds that transmission from unvaccinated people has led to outbreaks in eight long-term care facilities in the province, half of which are in the Interior health authority. The deadline for workers to get vaccinated is October 12th.

A woman was bitten by a coyote at Vancouver’s Stanley Park in the second attack in as many days. The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says the woman was jogging along Bridal Path near Prospect Point at around 7 pm. Wednesday, when a coyote ran up behind her and bit her on the leg. The woman’s injuries are said to be minor. The BCCOS says it will try to trap animals in specific areas of the park and “any coyotes captured that do not match the profile of the offending animal will be released.” This comes on the heels of an attack that left a five-year-old boy with a bite to his leg. The child was with his family, also near Prospect Point, Tuesday evening when he ran ahead of the group. That’s when the coyote lunged and bit him on the leg. The BCCOS is urging you to stay out of the park, and to “use abundant caution” if you decide to do so, adding there is a “high risk” of coming across an aggressive coyote. It adds it is considering “all options to address and reduce coyote conflicts.” Conservation officers will be patrolling Stanley Park on Wednesday and urge you to report aggressive coyote encounters to 1-877-952-7277.

If you refuse to get immunized against COVID-19, don’t assume you will be entitled to attend a Canucks game or a concert. B.C.’s top doctor is making it clear venues have her support in denying access people not fully vaccinated against the virus, if they choose to do so. Henry notes indoor activities with crowds put people at higher risk. “If you choose not to be immunized, then you don’t necessarily have the right to go into a higher risk environment with a bunch of people who have been immunized and are protected. So those are decisions that we need to make personally and as a group.” B.C. recorded 513 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, with Interior Health continuing to record about half of those cases. Interior Health, which includes the Central Okanagan where stricter COVID-19 restrictions are in place, recorded 271 new cases. Fraser Health saw 108 and Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed 92. Island Health has 29 new cases and Northern Health has 13.

B-C’s deputy forests minister says heat, low humidity and wind gusts are hobbling firefighting efforts in the province. Rick Manwaring says there’s no rain in sight, temperatures are rising and gusty winds are expected across several parts of southern B-C. He says fire personnel usually take advantage of cooler temperatures at night to put in fire guards and take advantage of the decreased blaze behavior. But this year, he says they haven’t had much of a dip in temperatures or an increase in humidity to help them, especially in the south-central part of the province.

Get ready for a pandemic-style federal election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday and ask her to dissolve Parliament, putting the wheels in motion for an election on September 20th. Trudeau wants a majority and is gambling that his record on handling the pandemic will boost the number of Liberal seats in Parliament. But just yesterday chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said we are now in the fourth wave of the pandemic.