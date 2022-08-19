Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 19th

It is set to cool off a bit in the province but that’s not really a good thing. A cooling trend in weather around B.C. could spell bad news on the wildfire front. There is chance of lightning storms in the Interior in the forecast. The fire danger rating is still high all across southern B.C.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says one of the wolves that escaped their enclosure this week has been found dead on a roadside, and a second wolf is still missing. The zoo has been shut for three days while workers and conservation officers searched for the wolves, which Langley RCMP think got loose when someone deliberately damaged the animals’ enclosure. The animal still at large is a wolf named Tempest, a one-year-old female, who is described as small with grey/brown puppy fur. The zoo says they are still hopeful they’ll find Tempest safe and sound.

Mounties in Richmond are investigating reports of gunshots in what was believed to be a targeted shooting. The R-C-M-P say a dark-coloured pickup truck was seen fleeing the scene yesterday in the area of Fraserbank Place in east Richmond, and investigators found an abandoned vehicle suspected of being involved in Surrey. They say no injuries have been reported.

R-C-M-P in the Fraser Valley are asking the public for help in identifying three people who used chop saws to cut open a gas-station A-T-M. The Mounties shared a surveillance image showing sparks flying from the machine at the back of the Co-op Gas Bar along Lougheed Highway east of Mission around 3 a-m yesterday. Another image shows three suspects leaving the building with their faces covered. Police did not say how much cash the thieves made off with.

One retail analyst says parents are going to be frugal and looking for deals when they are doing their back-to-school shopping. The Retail Council of Canada expects a return to in-store shopping for both school clothes and supplies. But soaring inflation is pushing prices higher this summer, which means shoppers are on the hunt for discounts and waiting for sales before opening their wallets.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children between five and 11 years old. Children with underlying health conditions will be offered a booster no earlier than six months after their second dose. All other children in that age group may also be offered a booster. Vaccine uptake in that age group is much lower than in all older demographics, with 42 per cent of kids aged five to 11 vaccinated with two doses.

The federal ban on importing handguns is now in effect. Individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns, with few exceptions. It’s part of a firearms-control package that would remove gun licences from people committing domestic violence or criminal harassment and increase maximum penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking to 14 years from 10