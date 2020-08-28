Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 28th

By August 28, 2020News

One person is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey last night.
According to Surrey RCMP, the driver remained on the scene on 88th Avenue near 164 Street.  Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Lock up your home people!
Surrey RCMP say this month alone more than half a dozen homes have been broken into in the City Centre area.
In most cases a window had been left open, and if you think a bug-screen is enough to keep them out, wrong! The cut through that too!
Laptops, speakers, clothing, and wallets the most common items stolen.

Yowza!
CBSA officers discovered seven boxes of suspected dried opium poppy plants weighing close to 30 kg in a tractor and trailer a few weeks back at the Pacific Highway border.
Total value of the goods was valued at close to $60,000.
The driver was arrested but has been released pending further investigation.

The B-C Ministry of Education isn’t commenting on that  court challenge of the province’s plan to re-open schools next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Two fathers from White Rock have filed an injunction application demanding the province bring in tougher safety measures to protect children and the community before schools reopen. One of the fathers and his son suffer from asthma and the other was born with a genetic disorder causing muscle damage that can be triggered by fever and viral infection. They allege the back-to-school plan wrongly presumes that learning groups of 60 to 120 students are safe so-called bubbles.

The Canucks stood shoulder to shoulder with their on-ice rivals yesterday to speak about the decision to pause the playoffs in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake  in Kenosha, Wisconsin and to support the movement against racism and police brutality.  The NHL took a lot of heat after games went ahead Wednesday night.  The NBA and WNBA called off all games in solidarity, and some MLS and MLB games were also cancelled.  The N-H-L won’t hold any games again today.. play will resume tomorrow
Our Province is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the Fraser Health region at a long term care home.  The death toll in the province is now 204.  B-C has 906 active cases of COVID-19 with 22 people in hospital.  The Province is also reporting the first eight suspected cases of an inflammatory syndrome in children linked to COVID-19 but none have tested positive for the illness and all have recovered.