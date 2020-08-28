Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 28th

One person is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey last night.

According to Surrey RCMP, the driver remained on the scene on 88th Avenue near 164 Street. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Lock up your home people!

Surrey RCMP say this month alone more than half a dozen homes have been broken into in the City Centre area.

In most cases a window had been left open, and if you think a bug-screen is enough to keep them out, wrong! The cut through that too!

Laptops, speakers, clothing, and wallets the most common items stolen.

Yowza!

CBSA officers discovered seven boxes of suspected dried opium poppy plants weighing close to 30 kg in a tractor and trailer a few weeks back at the Pacific Highway border.

Total value of the goods was valued at close to $60,000.

The driver was arrested but has been released pending further investigation.