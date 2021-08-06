Pulse FM News Update for Friday, August 6

The White Rock Lake fire burning between Kamloops and Vernon has jumped across Highway 97 just south of Monte Lake and continued growth is expected. Fire information officer Hannah Swift says the B-C Wildfire Service didn’t have an update on the perimeter of the fire last measured at 325-square kilometres because crews were focused on fighting the blaze and helping people get out of the area. Swift says “many” property owners remained in areas that are under evacuation orders from the Thompson-Nicola and Columbia Shuswap regional districts and wildfire crews were working with the R-C-M-P last night to evacuate them. She says helping those who didn’t heed orders puts emergency personnel at risk while strong southwesterly winds are pushing the fire north

B-C has reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest daily total since May — pushing the number of active infections over two thousand. Nearly 60 per cent of the latest cases were diagnosed in the Interior Health region, where more than half of the overall active infections are also located. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference that clusters of infections were expected and the recent surge is fuelled by people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unvaccinated or who’ve received just one dose. More than 68 per cent of eligible B-C residents are fully vaccinated, while close to 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

The S-P-C-A is working with a lab to try to identify a mysterious pathogen that’s sickening dogs in the Kamloops area. Manager of animal health Dr. Emilia Gordon says nearly all the dogs in their shelter for wildfire evacuees were sickened with so-called “kennel cough” — including those that were vaccinated. Gordon says it appears unlikely the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans is the culprit since research shows that while dogs can become infected, they are very unlikely to become sick or transmit the illness to other dogs.

The union representing Canada Border Service Agency workers says some job action has begun as bargaining with the government continues. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union says its members are working to rule, but didn’t immediately specify what that involves. It says the bargaining team is being given more time to negotiate after overnight talks. The union says it has been bargaining with the government since 2018 and it served a strike notice on Tuesday. The union had previously said workers would begin a “sweeping” series of actions at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations if a contract wasn’t reach. Travellers can expect long lineups and lengthy delays at border crossings and airports. Ninety per cent of frontline border workers have been identified as essential so they will continue to offer services, if there is a strike, said the CBSA, in an email. The dispute comes as Canada is preparing to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit without having to quarantine starting Aug. 9 and will open the country’s borders to travellers from other countries with the required doses of a COVID-19 shot on Sept. 7.

The Trudeau government is optimistic that Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allowed into the United States. The Biden administration is moving ahead with vaccine passports and AstraZeneca is not approved in the U.S. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s second-quarter financial results showed that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has worked with international researchers to get the best possible advice on immunization. LeBlanc admits every country can choose which vaccines are most effective. Some of the businesses and attractions in the U.S. demanding vaccine passports are refusing to recognize the AstraZeneca shot. And America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been clear that people should not mix and match vaccines. – of course this came aftr the canadian government said it was alright

The Canadian women’s soccer team is celebrating an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games. Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the gold medal after the teams finished extra time tied at one. After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe denied Jonna Andersson’s attempt, Julia Grosso scored the winner to end it. Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute but Jessie Fleming equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute. It’s the first-ever Olympic title for the Canadian women’s soccer team. Canada won bronze at the 2012 London Games and finished third again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Evan Dunfee has won bronze in the men’s 50km Race Walk event at the Tokyo Olympics. Canadian Mohammed Ahmed has won a silver medal with a gutsy effort in the men’s 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics. Canadians Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake have picked up the bronze medal in the men’s 4×100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics. The 30-year-old from Richmond, B.C., reached the podium in a season-best time of 3:50.59 in a race of attrition amid the heat and humidity of Sapporo. The temperature at the 5:30 a.m. start was 25 C with over 70 per cent humidity and it got hotter as the race progressed.