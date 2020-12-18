Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Dec 18th

British Columbia’s provincial health officer says it’s important to keep gatherings small heading into Christmas. Doctor Bonnie Henry says if we get through this period, we can protect residents in long-term care and can start allowing people to safely start visiting again. She says the vaccine will be a “game-changer” for those residents, who have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The province recorded 673 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths yesterday, while 12-hundred-and-15 health workers have now been vaccinated.

The first week of COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada continues. Next week, Pfizer-BionTech is set to ship another 200-thousand doses to Canada for distribution to 70 injection sites across the country, and increase from the current 14 sites. Health Canada is believed to be close to approving a vaccine candidate from Moderna. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada signed a deal with Moderna to receive up to 168-thousand doses of by the end of December. Starting today, British Columbians will be able to apply for the BC Recovery Benefit, a one-time, tax-free payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and single parents, and up to $500 for eligible individuals. People will need to apply to be able to access the money. The application submission section online was still closed as of 7 a.m. Friday. For those who don’t want to apply online, they will have to wait until Dec. 21, when a call center will be available. If all goes according to plan, some people could receive their payment by Christmas, the province said earlier this month. The payment will be directly deposited into bank accounts and the amount varies depending on income. You can find more information on eligibility criteria and application details on the government’s website. and you will have until June 30, 2021 to apply.

The provincial government says the choice of a replacement for the 61-year-old George Massey Tunnel in Metro Vancouver has come down to two options. It says it has received a business case outlining the possibilities of an eight-lane bridge or an eight-lane tunnel to replace the 629-metre, four-lane crossing beneath the Fraser River. The former Liberal government had promised to end daily traffic bottlenecks by building a 10-lane bridge but the N-D-P scrapped the plan after it took office in 2017. The government says in a release that it will review the business case before making a decision, but it did not say when that could happen.

Usually at this time of year a lot of us are making plans to go on diets, start exercising more and eat healthy in the year ahead. But a survey of food-related New Year’s resolutions by Dalhousie

University and Angus Reid finds only 30 per cent of Canadians are making plans to do that — down a whopping 28 per cent from last year. Instead, the survey suggests more Canadians — about 16 per cent — plan to make a donation to a local food bank