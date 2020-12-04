Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Dec. 4th

How the province plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to British Columbians will be revealed next week. Dr. Bonnie Henry says health teams have been discussing with the federal government how the rollout will be undertaken. Henry said as long as the vaccines continue to come in, the planning suggests B.C. will be ready to start vaccinating in January and hopefully have everyone who wants it vaccinated by next September. This comes as 12 more people lost their battle with the virus in the last 24 hours and another 694 COVID-19 cases were added. Hospitalizations dropped slightly for the first time since early November to 325, but 80 of those patients are now in critical care.

British Columbians will have to wait until December 7 to find out if public health orders banning gatherings will be extended. The current restrictions, which were put in place for two weeks on November 19, ban all in-person events in the province — including private gatherings in one’s home. Many are curious whether the gathering restrictions will be extended so they can better plan their Christmas and other holiday celebrations this year.

TransLink’s CEO has now confirmed the system was targeted with a ransom attack. Kevin Desmond says “this attack included communications to TransLink through a printed message.” The letter, which sources said was coming out of printers at TransLink, read: “Your network was attacked, your computers and servers were locked.” The note went on to threaten to release certain information in three days if TransLink does not meet its demands, which were unspecified in this letter. A similar situation happened in Montreal in October when hackers demanded US$2.8 million, though it’s not clear if there’s any connection. TransLink is assuring customers their credit card and payment information has not been accessed…However they continue to be vague about what happened to the system.

The organizer of a 40-person rave, and host of a 58-person party were among those fined by Burnaby RCMP in November for violating COVID-19 orders. Mounties released their monthly snapshot of tickets issued under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. In total, enforcement officers responded to 46 complaints, issuing five tickets to people who hosted or organized gatherings. The month started with a report of a rave. Hosting or organizing a gathering can result in a $2,300 fine, while attending one can lead to a $230 ticket.

New research shows holiday spending is going to be sharply reduced this year, largely due to the pandemic. A new poll from Insights West shows holiday shoppers across B.C. will spend, on average, 42 per cent less this year compared to 2019. The data also shows more women are spending less than men this year. 48 per cent of women polled will be spending less, compared to 36 per cent of men.

New data shows Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity. The American biotech firm says it will have as many as 125-million doses available by the end of March. Health Canada is expected to approve Moderna’s candidate shortly, and Ottawa has signed an agreement with the drugmaker to buy at least 20-million doses.