Pulse FM News Update for Friday, December 10th

Police in Delta are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday evening. Davina Louise McKaig was last seen in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56 Street around 6:30 p.m. “Her disappearance is very much out of character, and her family and police are really concerned for her well-being,” McKaig is 49 years old, and 5’9″ tall. She has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black yoga pants, and carrying a blue and gray backpack with a UBC baseball logo. Anyone with information is being asked to call police

Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in B.C., as the province records 341 new cases. On the vaccination front, 82.1 per cent of those five and older have received two doses, while 85.9 per cent have received one shot. Thirteen per cent of people eligible for a booster have received a third shot. Between Dec. 1 and 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.7 per cent of new cases. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7, they accounted for 63.5 per cent of hospitalizations.

The federal and provincial agriculture ministers will be touring a poultry farm today that was affected by last month’s devastating floods. They are expected to address recovery and rebuilding efforts for farmers during the visit to Abbotsford. 628-thousand chickens, 420 dairy cattle and roughly 12-thousand hogs died in the region’s Sumas Prairie.

An industry official says that as farmers clean up, some may be looking at a career change with costs piling up. Sarah Sache (sa-CHEE’) of the B-C Dairy Association says farmers on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford were already dealing with low stores of feed because of the scorching summer before the floods.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says more than half of small businesses in B-C are experiencing a labor shortage. With 59 per cent of local businesses reporting the problem, B-C now has the fourth-highest rate in Canada. One expert says while the pandemic didn’t create the problem it certainly didn’t help– disrupting established relationships between employers and employees. They go on to say problem is complex — involving demographic challenges, mismatched skills and a lack of applicants in general.

After a lengthy closure due to B.C.’s historic floods, the Coquihalla Highway is now expected to reopen weeks earlier than previously thought. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says “Based on the exceptional progress to date and favourable weather … We are confident that it could instead reopen in early January,” He adds the route will initially only be open to commercial traffic. The province previously expected the route would remain fully closed until the end of January. Meantime, Highway 3 remains restricted to essential travel only, under a provincial order.

City officials from Vancouver and Whistler are teaming up with area First Nations to form what they are calling a historic sporting partnership. They are expected to announce later today that they will work to explore a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Vancouver and Whistler hosted the Winter Games in 2010 and if they decide to make a bid, they would be competing against the current front-runner — Sapporo, Japan.