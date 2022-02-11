Pulse FM News Update for Friday, February 11th

R-C-M-P say they are investigating after a gun was found at an elementary school in Surrey. Mounties say that students were immediately brought inside and police were called to Bothwell Elementary yesterday after a student found the firearm on the school grounds. Police say the gun was seized and is being analyzed for any connection to ongoing investigations. Police say the disposal of a gun at an elementary school shows a blatant disregard for the safety of others.

As politicians in Ontario struggle to deal with anti-mandate demonstrations taking place in that province, some officials in B.C. are bracing themselves for protests against COVID-19 measures in their own communities, set for Saturday. At least two so-called Freedom Convoys are expected to drive through parts of B.C., one in Metro Vancouver and the other in the Okanagan. The one here is expected to start in Chilliwack, with its endpoint identified as Surrey, at Pacific Gateway Village near the Pacific Highway truck crossing. That’s where people who have been opposing vaccine mandates and other restrictions have been protesting for the last week. Surrey RCMP say officers have prepared for the demonstration, with contingency plans in place.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is making a plea for anonymous tips to put those responsible for gang shootings behind bars. The organization says there have been 20 gang-related shootings and four deaths in 40 days. There were 123 gang-related shootings last year, or an average of about 13 every 40 days. Executive director Linda Annis says there’s been a resurgence of violence in the region and an anonymous tipster will never be identified or called to answer questions.

Cactus Club is apologizing after police were called on a table of university students who were confused for gang members in Coquitlam. The Cactus Club Cafe says security personnel mistakenly identified some of the South Asian diners as having been involved in a “serious incident” at another Cactus Club location. The company says it recognizes how upsetting the experience was for its guests and deeply regrets what occurred. R-C-M-P, who escorted the group out of the restaurant, say officers were there to assist Cactus Club security with a call about 12 “unwanted guests.”

Super Bowl advertisers are hoping to deliver a dose of escapism this year with light humor and star-studded commercials. N-B-C quickly sold out its ad space and says an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for seven-million-dollars, up from 6.5-million last year.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in response to what he says are illegal and no longer peaceful protests in Ottawa and Windsor, Ontario. He says he will use legal measures to protect international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways. Ford says anyone breaking the law could face fines of up to 100-thousand-dollars and up to a year in jail. He says he will use every tool in the toolbox to re-open the Ambassador Bridge, telling protesters it is time for them to go home.

The B-C government says it’s distributing more than9-point-3-million dollars over the next two years to support tourism businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. It says in a statement the business events and conferences sector is among the hardest hit and may be one of the last to recover but the sector also makes significant contributions to the B-C economy. The government says up to five-million dollars will be given this fiscal year and up to three-million next year to city destination management organizations. Another 1-point-3 million dollars will fund dedicated human resources specialists to help address serious challenges recruiting and retaining workers in tourism and hospitality.