Pulse FM News Update for Friday, January 28th

A woman has died after being found with stab wounds in an underground parkade in Coquitlam yesterday. The Coquitlam RCMP say officers were called to Austin Avenue near Marmont Street around 4:30 p.m. “The victim was transported to hospital and sadly was pronounced dead a short time later,” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, and investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses. The victim has not been identified. Police are asking for dashcam footage from anyone driving in the area between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Four people who were found dead in a Richmond home this week were members of the same family. Homicide investigators have confirmed the shooting victims were two men and two women, though they have not confirmed their relationships to each other. Police discovered the bodies at the duplex on Garden City Road near Alderbridge Way Tuesday night. When asked whether this is a case of a murder-suicide, police say it’s too early to say. However, they do say that all persons involved in and responsible for the homicide have been accounted for.

The latest number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 around the province has reached 977, and 13 more people have died. The Health Ministry also says two-thousand, thirty-three more people have tested positive, though health officials note current numbers could be up to five times higher because of a lack of testing capacity. The ministry says 62 outbreaks are underway at long-term and assisted-living centres, as well as hospitals. It says 90 per cent of people 12 and over have now received two doses of a vaccine.

Truckers protesting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers and supporters from other parts of the country will start rolling into the Ottawa area today. It’s not clear how many will take part in a “freedom rally” planned for tomorrow on Parliament Hill, but Ottawa police are making plans to deal with thousands of demonstrators. Crowds lined highway overpasses in the Toronto area yesterday to show their support for a protest that has attracted people with extreme, far-right views, raising fears tomorrow’s rally could turn violent.

Police are once again issuing a warning for seniors to be vigilant of scammers as more elderly people are being tricked into handing over thousands of dollars in cash. Police say financial institutions should also be watching for seniors making unusually large withdrawals. She says police are investigating more than a dozen incidents of seniors being defrauded in the last two weeks, with one 73-year-old woman recently getting a call from someone posing as her granddaughter and claiming she needed 10-thousand dollars in bail money. An elderly South Surrey couple also fell victim to the same scam and lost about 9 thousand dollars police believe the fraudster learned specific details about the victim through social media.

Mounties in Surrey say a grenade turned in to the Guildford station yesterday has been disposed of, and there is no danger to police or the public. Someone found the device in a park on 102nd Ave near 160th Street and brought it to the station to turn it in. Police said they didn’t know whether the grenade was live and closed the location as a precaution. Several hours later explosives experts and Mounties safely disposed of the grenade. Police are urging the public to immediately contact police when they find a suspicious device or possible explosive.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault. Vancouver police say the BC Prosecution Service approved the count against the 25-year-old, who currently plays in Russia, in connection with an incident that’s said to have happened in September 2017. Virtanen’s first court appearance on this charge is set for Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. in Vancouver Provincial Court. In May 2021, the VPD confirmed it was looking into sexual misconduct allegations against the hockey player after claims surfaced on social media. In posts, a woman claimed Virtanen sexually assaulted her in a Vancouver hotel when she was 18, despite her pleading for him to stop.