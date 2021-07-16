Pulse FM News Update for Friday, July 16

The City of Surrey is launching two new programs to help steer youth away from the gang lifestyle. The city received $73,000 from the ministry of public safety and solicitor general, through the Government of Canada’s federal gun and gang violence action fund, to create a ‘Blueprint Pathways’ pilot initiative. The program is to connect approximately 30 high-risk Surrey youth, between the ages 13 to 19, with an outreach worker. The outreach worker is to provide “intensive” one-on-one support and mentorship through the 2021-2022 school year. They will help the youth see value in attending school and setting goals for grades and their career path. They will also help the youth stay away from negative peer groups and engage in more pro-social activities. The program, which is to support a healthy transition back to the City of Surrey indoor recreation centres this fall, aims to serve more than 100 youth.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is aiming to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada by mid-August. Trudeau also says he told the premiers by phone that if the current vaccination rate remains on its current trajectory, fully vaccinated travelers from around the world could be arriving by early September Trudeau also boasted Canada is leading the G20 countries in vaccination rates, with 80 per cent of eligible Canadians having received at least one vaccine dose. More than half are fully vaccinated, Trudeau said. Pressure has been mounting on the federal government to continue easing restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March of last year. They were first brought in as COVID-19 cases began to spike, and as concerns grew that international travel was contributing to that spike. The restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border, imposed by mutual agreement in March of last year, have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since. They are next set to expire on Wednesday, July 21. “The prime minister indicated that ministers would share more details on these plans early next week,”

The B-C government has introduced a new policy to provide people at risk of overdose with a safer supply of drugs. The province says the drugs will be available at existing clinics in urban areas and then branch out to all health authorities. Doctor Sharon McDonald, acting chief medical officer of the First Nations Health Authority, says there will be some potential challenges to ensure the program fulfils the cultural, health and wellness needs of First Nations, especially in rural areas. She says First Nations already experience racism in health care, and they are over five times more likely to overdose compared with others, but she believes more health-care staff can be trained to provide the important service. The province is phasing in a safer supply policy over three years

and providing more people at risk with fentanyl patches, and for the first time, tablets of that drug before considering other alternatives