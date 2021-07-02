Pulse FM News Update for Friday, July 2

Wildfires in the B.C. Interior are going to start affecting how we breathe here in Metro Vancouver. While the modelling shows the prevailing winds in the Interior moving much of the wildfire smoke toward the east, Amy Thai with Metro Vancouver’s Air Quality Team says they do expect the smoke to begin invading the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland sometime Friday. However, she says at this point, it’s too early to determine how bad it may end up being. And while the South Coast could be shielded from the worst of the smoke, much of the B.C. Interior is expected to be ashtray-like moving into the weekend. He adds the weather and pattern doesn’t bode well, noting there isn’t much rain in the forecast for the Interior. Metro Vancouver is also keeping watch on the fires burning in Northern California, which created major air quality concerns during last year’s fire season.

B-C’s public safety minister says a rewriting of the Emergency Program Act involving wildfires, floods and even COVID-19 will now include heat waves in order to help prevent deaths related to extreme temperatures. Mike Farnworth says municipalities across the province have opened cooling centres, but it may be time to mandate such a response. He says the province will await chief coroner Lisa Lapointe’s recommendations in a report to be released in a couple of months. Farnworth says there have been three heat-related deaths in the past five years, but Lapointe says at least 486 sudden and unexplained deaths have been recorded since Friday, and she expects most of them are related to the unprecedented heat.

A number of people remain unaccounted for, after a wildfire forced the entire village of Lytton to evacuate Wednesday. Residents were forced to drop everything and leave at a moment’s notice as the flames quickly approached, ultimately destroying 90 per cent of the village, burning down the majority of homes and buildings in the community. With many people still missing, residents who haven’t heard from their loved ones are fearing the worst, though the RCMP has so far not confirmed any fatalities. Some have taken to social media in a desperate attempt to connect. In one post, someone is looking for their uncle and aunt, writing “if anyone has any info or have seen them today or heard from them, please let me know.” The Lytton Creek wildfire has destroyed some key infrastructure, including power and telephone lines, making it more difficult for some to reach their relatives and friends. Many of the people forced out by the fire in Lytton have taken shelter in neighboring communities, such as Merritt. The tragedy has mobilized British Columbians across the province, many doing whatever they can to help evacuees, most of whom have lost just about everything. People and businesses have been offering up food and supplies, and some have even opened their homes to those in need. GoFundMe campaigns have also been set up, many of them raising thousands of dollars in just hours, and some surpassing their goals in less than a day.

A permanent mural has been painted on Commercial Drive in Vancouver that reads ‘Every Child Matters’ in large orange block letters. The action was organized by Haida artist Tamara Bell — who’s also behind the memorial at the Vancouver Art Gallery for the 215 children whose remains were found at the former residential school site in Kamloops last month. A GoFundMe has also been set up to collect donations towards to mural. The goal is $4,000. Community members, Indigenous, and allied artists have all put in their work to paint the mural that extends a full city block. Just a few blocks away, there’s a temporary memorial for brothers Frank “Sonny” Williams and Randy “Danse” Williams — both residential school survivors — who passed away within a week of each other.