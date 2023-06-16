Pulse FM News Update For Friday, June 16th

Experts say a recent trend of Chinese Canadians embracing so-called “white people food” symbolizes a mindset shift in the community. UBC professor Amy Hanser says younger Chinese are deliberately treating food as nutritional input rather than a pleasurable experience requiring effort. Recently, the movement has gone viral on Chinese-language social media, with people posting the most basic meals in emphasizing a simpler lifestyle. Vancouver resident Shawn Liang says he is a fan of the movement, and that young people do not have the time or the resources to deal with complicated meals typically associated with Chinese cuisine.

BC is offering Metro Vancouver and Abbotsford farmers more than one-million-dollars to improve food production and environmental protection. The funding is being offered through the Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust for programs focusing on soil health, carbon capture, biodiversity and ecosystem enhancements. The total funding of 1.5-million dollars is part of a federal-provincial partnership program aimed at improving Canadian agriculture’s competitiveness and resiliency. The programs offered by the trust include the covering of crops after the summer harvest to “improve soil quality and prevent winter erosion.”

Police have arrested an unidentified suspect in the 2022 fatal stabbing of a teen in Surrey. The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers were able to arrest the suspect after an investigation jointly conducted with the Surrey detachment and the BC Coroners Service, among others. Police say 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed on November 22th, 2022 outside of Tamanawis Secondary School, where officers found the teen suffering life-threatening injuries. Sethi died from his injuries shortly after police reached him.

BC’s provincial government is boosting its funding for services supporting the vulnerable population in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Social Development Minister Sheila Malcolmson says the 700-thousand-dollar increase will increase services for those with addictions or mental-health issues, in addition to sex workers and others. The items impacted by the new funding include a drop-in centre where people can have mobile access to health services and harm reduction supplies. Counselling, advocacy and nurturing programs in the Downtown Eastside will also gain additional support through the new funding.

A teen driver in Kelowna has had his car impounded for seven days after being caught at twice the speed limit on a city street. Kelowna RCMP say the 17-year-old driver was caught on the morning of June 14 travelling at 115 kilometres in a grey Volkswagen Jetta. Police say they pulled the driver over and issued him a three-hundred-68-dollar fine, while also impounding his car. Police say speeding in the area has increased recently, and officers will be increasing their presence to protect drivers and cyclists using the route.

Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to assault a woman with a knife. Richmond RCMP say the incident happened on June 7th just before midnight, when the victim got off a bus and was about to cross King Road. Police say the male suspect then grabbed the woman from behind and brandished a knife, according to the victim. The woman, who was unharmed, struggled with the suspect before a motorist stopped to check on the situation, leading to the suspect fleeing on foot.