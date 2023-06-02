Pulse FM News Update For Friday, June 2nd

The minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada says he hopes the almost six-million dollars the federal government is giving to Indigenous communities in BC to develop clean energy projects will have a “ripple effect of talent.” Harjit Sajjan says he hopes those who are trained to work in the technology sector will bring their specialized knowledge back to their communities. He says more than 3.9-million dollars of the funding will be given to the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative to help 14 communities develop clean energy projects. Another two-million dollars will go to the Digital Horizons technology employment training program to educate more than 700 Indigenous people.

Yukon says it’s helping families keep up with the cost of inflation by raising its child benefit by 6.8 per cent. Starting July 1st, the territory says most families will see their benefit rise by 56 dollars. The maximum amount per child this year is 876 dollars. Premier Ranj Pillai says by linking the funding to inflation, they’re ensuring greater stability for families in Yukon who access the program.

After heated debates and decision reversals, most of Stanley Park’s temporary bike lanes set up during the pandemic have now been removed. It means cars now have two lanes along the main Park Drive and those cycling through will either have to share the road or go to the seawall for a slower pace. Other areas of the park, including the exit into the West End, still have separated bike-traffic lanes, and the park board says it has hired a contractor to work out a design to ensure traffic safety. Friction about the lanes has lasted as long as they’ve been around and the board revised its decision to remove all the barriers in January after learning the cost of removal would be as high as 425-thousand dollars.

With a permanent health-care facility in Lytton still at least three to five years away, a temporary centre is being put in place for the time being. Interior Health says it is in the midst of re-establishing health-care services following the June 2021 wildfire and public consultations to identify what health services Lytton residents want launched in April. Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor says residents are frustrated with the delayed action of health officials and want what they had prior to the fire, which included urgent care as well as lab and X-ray services. No information about when the temporary health facility will open has yet been released.

Police in New Westminster say a woman is recovering in hospital after being pulled from the Fraser River. They say officers received a report around noon on Tuesday that woman who appeared to be in distress could be seen from the pier in the fast-moving water. They say that officers were able to reach the unconscious woman by boat and pulled her out of the water. Police say they provided first aid before paramedics arrived and brought her to the hospital.