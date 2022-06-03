Pulse FM News Update for Friday, June 3rd

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a midday stabbing at a grocery store that left a woman seriously injured. It happened at about 1o clock yesterday at the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Ave near 148 Street. They say the suspect fled the scene, while the victim was taken to hospital. The female suspect is described as being in her early 30s with long, dark hair, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. It does not appear that the two women knew each other and the Mounties say they’re not aware of any confrontation before the stabbing that took place. and that it appears to be completely random.

Charges have been laid against a man accused of stabbing a person in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack at a gas station in East Vancouver Wednesday morning. According to Vancouver police, witnesses reported a man hit a pedestrian with his car at the Esso station on Hastings , then chased several people while holding a machete and another large knife. He’s accused of punching someone before returning to the pedestrian and stabbing him in the neck and back. Leslie Dale Chudek, 61, is now charged with mulitple offences

Thirteen people were taken to hospital as a precaution yesterday after developing mild symptoms from exposure to ammonia gas released from a Vancouver arena. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says those exposed were outside and the release didn’t affect anyone inside the Killarney Community Centre or nearby Killarney Secondary School, which was also evacuated as a precaution. The ammonia release was connected to an issue with a pressure relief valve and has been contained.

Amber Alerts for abducted children will soon appear in the Instagram feeds of Canadian users as they scroll. The company announced Thursday it’s launching Amber Alerts on the app for 25 countries. The feature will be available in the coming weeks and has already begun rolling out. The alerts will appear in-feed and contain details such as the child’s photo, description, and where they were last seen.

Ontario is reporting more cases of monkeypox, while Alberta is dealing with its first. Toronto has confirmed three more cases of monkeypox in the city, bringing to five the number of known cases in Ontario as of yesterday. Toronto Public Health says five other cases are still under investigation. Alberta has identified its first case of the virus, while Quebec has 52 confirmed cases, and New Brunswick is still awaiting test results on the first suspected case in the Maritimes.

A fourth day of deliberations is underway in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard. Jurors told the court yesterday that they could not reach a unanimous agreement on “some” counts. But the judge told them to continue deliberating. Hoggard, the lead singer of the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference.