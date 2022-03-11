Pulse FM News Update for Friday, March 11th

B-C’s COVID-19 mask mandate is being lifted today. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry credits B-C’s high vaccination rate and declining infections for the moves. Masks, physical distancing and restrictions on visitors at schools will be rescinded in most districts when students return from spring break on April 4th. Henry, however, cautions that residents will need to be prepared for changes if COVID-19 surges again. B-C reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and four new deaths.

Masks will also no longer be mandatory on public transit starting today. Up until now, masks have been required aboard all TransLink buses, trains, SeaBus vehicles, and inside of all stations and facilities. Of course That doesn’t mean you can’t still wear a mask on transit if you choose to do so.

It was two years ago today that the World Health Organization declared a global COVID-19 pandemic. Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo (NOO’), is looking forward to a more normal summer. But he’s bracing himself for the fall and urging everyone to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

Surrey RCMP say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of 141 Street and 104 Avenue in Surrey’s Guildford neighborhood. Mounties got the call of shots fired at 11:30 last night and found the man shortly after in a home. Police have not commented on the extent of the man’s injuries and no arrests have been confirmed. Officers say that it appears to be targeted but not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland Gang conflict.

The B-C S-P-C-A says it’s investigating two Metro Vancouver attractions following allegations of animal cruelty. The Vancouver Humane Society sent a report on conditions at the Vancouver Aquarium and the Greater Vancouver Zoo to the S-P-C-A, prompting the investigation. The aquarium says they were told of the allegations yesterday morning and are working with the S-P-C-A to arrange a walkthrough of their facilities. The Greater Vancouver Zoo did not return a request for comment.

Don’t forget this weekend is daylight savings we have to set our clocks forward by one hour before bed on Saturday. Unless you are in the Yukon or Saskatchewan who observe permanent daylight time and won’t change their clocks with the rest of the country. While B-C and Ontario have passed laws to follow suit, business and political experts say the potential costs and risks of going it alone are holding up the move. B-C is waiting for Washington, Oregon and California to approve the change.

Ukraine’s president has posted a cryptic video message saying it is possible to say his land will be free because it has reached a strategic turning point but didn’t elaborate. Russian President Vladimir Putin says there are positive developments in talks with Ukraine, but didn’t offer any details. Putin told the president of Belarus that negotiations with Ukraine are now being held almost on a daily basis. At the same time, Russia appears to be pushing its offensive westward as more shelling and airstrikes pummelled Mariupol — a port city that has been without food supplies, running water and electricity for 10 days.