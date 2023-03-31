Pulse FM News Update For Friday, March 31st

A group of Indigenous women is critical of the decision by Simon Fraser University to accept the return of an honorary degree from a former judge and law professor who claimed Cree ancestry. A letter from the Indigenous Women’s Collective signed by retired Cree senator Lillian Dyck, among others, says the move allowed Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to evade sanctions. They say it sends a message that there is no justice for Indigenous people when someone steals from them. University president Joy Johnson says Turpel-Lafond had an opportunity to either relinquish the degree or provide answers for the review, and she chose to return it.

Mounties in the Fraser Valley say they’re investigating a suspected targeted shooting that sent one man to hospital. RCMP say officers responded to a shots-fired report yesterday afternoon in Chilliwack’s Sardis neighbourhood. They say the investigation is in its early stages, but the initial indications suggest the shooting was targeted.

The organization representing more than a dozen First Nations on Vancouver Island says the Vatican’s rejection of the 15th-century doctrine used as justification for the seizure of Indigenous lands must lead to change in Canada. The Vatican says the papal bulls used as the basis for the Doctrine of Discovery “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous Peoples.” That is a repudiation Indigenous advocates have long called for. Judith Sayers, president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, wants Ottawa to take immediate steps to revoke any laws and policies and revisit any court cases that used the doctrine.

The upcoming redevelopment of Vancouver’s Broadway corridor will proceed without a new separated bike lane. This is after city council voted to accept a plan recommended by staff that prioritizes wider sidewalks and public spaces instead. The proposal does include the possibility to add a separated lane in the future. Cycling advocates along with city councillor Christine Boyle say the decision is a blow to safe, active transportation as well as progress toward climate goals.

Nearly 60 First Nations and local governments in BC are getting a funding boost to help improve emergency support services for people evacuated from their homes. The Ministry of Emergency Management says more than 2.2 million dollars from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will support 57 projects. They including a volunteer recruitment campaign in the Okanagan and a backup solar power system allowing McLeod Lake Indian Band to set up a mobile reception centre. It says the funding will also help local emergency support programs move toward digital registration and reporting, which will allow direct payment to evacuees.

Chinatowns across Western Canada are losing heritage shops but community leaders in BC are looking to renewal by encouraging younger business owners. Jordan Eng, president of the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Association, says the neighbourhood has lost 20 per cent of its heritage businesses in the last five years. But he also says new restaurant and business owners continue to look to Chinatown, whether they are the children of older shopkeepers or non-Chinese entrepreneurs new to the area. Similar demographic changes are happening in Chinatowns in Victoria, Calgary and Winnipeg.