Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 21

After a helicopter crashed in Langley Thursday afternoon, the pilot and passenger were able to walk away without serious injuries. According to the Langley RCMP, the chopper went down almost immediately after taking off at Langley Regional Airport around 5 p.m. When first responders arrived, the found the two people who had been in the helicopter had not been badly hurt. A nearby car was damaged, as was the helicopter. Mounties say Navigation Canada has taken over the investigation, and will determine the cause of the crash, more information is to come
The Surrey RCMP says human remains have been found south of Cloverdale. Mounties say they were called for reports of a fire in the area of 48th Avenue and 168 Street just after 4 a.m. Friday. “A small fire in the ditch. Unfortunately, our officers did discover human remains in that location,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko said. She confirms one person has been taken into custody and that this is not believed to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in. No further details have been provided about the victim, but investigators do believe they have identified them. “Based on the circumstances that police already know, although it’s early in the investigation, there does not appear to be any connection with the people or the circumstances of this discovery that would suggest that it’s related to the ongoing gang activity,” Sturko said.
Premier John Horgan is urging people to follow all COVID-19 public health orders over the long weekend so the province can have the summer than everyone wants to see. Horgan says COVID-19 case counts are coming down and the burden on hospitals is easing somewhat — but all current restrictions including the ban on travel remain in place until midnight Monday. He says the province will be announcing a new road map for reopening on Tuesday and people can expect the circuit breaker imposed to slow rising cases to be over. However, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it’s not going to be like flipping a light switch, more like turning the dimmer up.
B-C is reporting 357 new cases of COVID-19 — the lowest number since mid-February. Provincial health officer says Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced three additional deaths, bringing the total to one-thousand-661. The number of active cases has fallen to four-thousand-636, which is the lowest since the beginning of March. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the number of people in hospital
is 331 — down from a high of 515 — but surge beds are still being
travel, are in place until midnight Monday. Horgan’s plea comes as B-C announced children between the ages of 12 and 17 will get their COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says an estimated 310-thousand children in that age group are eligible to get vaccinated.