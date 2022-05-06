Pulse FM News Update for Friday, May 6th

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Burnaby yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened near 11th Avenue and 18th Street just before 3:30. According to Mounties, the driver of the truck pulling a dump trailer stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death saying Victim Services is offering support to those affected.

Police are sharing some shocking video footage in the hopes of finding a suspect after a teenager was attacked on a bus in Surrey over a month ago. The incident happened on April 1, but Metro Vancouver Transit Police only shared details yesterday. Police say the 17-year-old girl boarded a bus en route to the Newton Exchange at about 2 p.m. and sat at the back of the bus. At some point in the journey seemingly for no reason a man allegedly punched her in the head several times, causing her glasses to fly off her face. Despite the teen’s attempts to defend herself, when she bent over to pick up her glasses the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head….Police say the victim was not seriously physically hurt. The suspect is believed to be in his 30s and about 5’8″ tall with a bald head. He was wearing a long, black winter jacket, light blue jeans, and black runners with Velcro closures at the time.

The mayors of nine Lower Mainland cities are participating in a friendly competition to raise money for the food bank. The challenge is to raise the most money per capita, with a campaign goal of 500-thousand dollars. The City of North Vancouver, won the challenge last year by raising nearly 69-thousand dollars. It’s going up against White Rock, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, New Westminster, Port Moody, and Vancouver.

RCMP in Surrey are looking for more witnesses after a woman was assaulted early Thursday morning near Holland Park. Officers called to the scene to respond to reports of a woman screaming and a fire alarm going off around 2:30 a.m. near King George Blvd and Old Yale Rd. They found a woman who had been physically assaulted by a man in a staircase of an underground parking lot. Police believe it’s tied to street-level sex work, and they are warning local sex trade workers to be extra vigilant.

Conservation officers are asking the public for help finding someone in BC who illegally shot and killed two cougar kittens in the Cowichan Valley. What’s worse, whoever killed them removed their heads and their paws before they left the area. Conservation Officers believe the poaching incident took place within the last week,….poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act. It’s illegal to kill any cougar with spots or under one year old, as well as cougars in a family unit.