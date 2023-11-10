Pulse FM News Update For Friday, November 10th

An organizer of Sikh independence votes in North America has denied making threats toward Air India in a video circulating online. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun says he is instead calling for a boycott of the airline and other businesses that support the Indian government, which opposes the idea of an independent Sikh state within its borders. In the video, Pannun can be seen speaking in a mix of Punjabi and English, asking Sikhs to “not fly Air India” on November 19th. The video has caught the attention of Canadian authorities, who say they’re investigating what they call “threats” against Air India.

The sharp uptick in BC’s COVID-19 activity may be waning, according to the latest data from the province’s Centre for Disease Control. Numbers show new hospitalizations dropped to 144 in the week ending November 4th, down from 296 three weeks earlier. Statistics also show the percentage of positive tests under BC’s medical service plan falling to below 16 per cent, down from a peak of 23 per cent five weeks earlier. The data does show a small uptick in influenza activity, but the BC CDC says the overall numbers are still low.

Whitehorse has begun looking into the possibility of setting up curbside recycling in the city. A statement from the city says it has launched a request for information to study the feasibility of such a program, which will assess Whitehorse’s interest and capacity to support curbside recycling. Whitehorse officials say the request for information will be issued today. The city says its recycling committee has been taking steps to look at options to help process non-refundable recyclables, and curbside recycling would incur an annual operating expense estimated at 2.2-million-dollars.

A man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in an altercation in Kelowna. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday around 7:20 p-m, when officers were called to the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street. Mounties say they found the pair, who are known to each other, and arrested the man, who is now also facing charges of uttering threats and breach of probation. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

BC Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the province will delay repairs to Highway 17A in Delta to next year after consulting with local communities. Fleming says local officials expressed concerns about the repair work’s effect on holiday traffic, so the province will push back the project until 2024. The Highway 17A crossing over Highway 99 was damaged in July by an over-height vehicle. The Transportation Ministry says the repairs needed are extensive, and the project is now expected to be completed by early April.

A Richmond man has been arrested and charged with assault in an attack two months ago that sent another man to hospital. Police say 37-year-old Xuewei (shay-‘WAY) Li was arrested earlier this month after an extensive investigation to identify the suspect in the attack. Police say the incident happened on September 10th, when police found a 62-year-old victim suffering from a serious but non life threatening cut in the nine thousand 500 block of Tomicki Avenue. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police say Li has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.