Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Oct. 30th

A Man serving a life sentence for first degree murder has escaped the minimum security unit at Mission Institution. The 41 year old, is six feet tall and weighs 217 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Teams engaged at the border and the surrounding area but don’t have a clear idea of where he might be heading. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. last night and was reported escaped around 10:30 p.m. when he was not in his cell for the evening head count. He was serving out his life sentence for the first-degree murder and rape of a mother of three in Winnipeg in 1998.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave her daily COVID-19 update in Surrey yesterday afternoon. Of the 234 new cases recorded Thursday, 173 are in the Fraser Health Authority. Dr. Henry says The death of a woman in her 80s who attended a small birthday party in the Fraser Health Authority is a tragic reminder of the current dangers of COVID-19. She says woman’s death — the 262nd related to COVID-19 in B.C. — shows the virus can’t tell the difference between large and small gatherings, regardless of where.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is making a public appeal for people to take responsibility to bend the curve back down again, which means there is a strong expectation that masks will be worn at all indoor public spaces. The request comes as cases in the Fraser Valley region climb with eight-thousand and 36 infections reported in the area yesterday. McCallum says everyone must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, and the best defence is keeping a distance from those outside your household.

A man from Langley is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after posing as an Uber driver and luring her into his vehicle. In addition to the charge of sexual assault, the 24-year-old is also facing a count of forcible confinement. This is related to an investigation from Aug. 24, when he was accused of assaulting a victim in the area of Oak Street and King Edward Avenue. Vancouver police say he is believed to have posed as the victim’s Uber driver while driving a white 2020 Land Rover. The concern now is that there may be other potential victims…he was also convicted of sexual assault in 2017 “with similarities to the current investigation.” Police are reminding you to Never get in a car with a driver who claims to be with Uber, but doesn’t match what’s in your app.

With colder weather upon us – and plenty more on its way – a drive-thru food-donation program that’s been operating out of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church parking lot in South Surrey since May is expanding its focus. They are now also welcoming donations of “clean and bagged clothing/weather-helpful items” Initially, wish-list items – all of which go to support Surrey’s most vulnerable, through the Whalley-based Surrey Urban Mission Society – included take-out containers, juice boxes and granola bars. Demand for those items continues, But now, things like boots, jackets, toques, rain ponchos and items that can be layered for warmth are sought as well.

The term “once in a blue moon” is actually happening this year, because of course it is. As if 2020 hasn’t been peculiar enough, Canadians are getting a rare blue full moon on Halloween for the first time in almost 20 years. Every month has a full moon, but the end of October will be illuminated with its second of the month — a blue moon, the first visible across North American skies since March 2018. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon won’t actually appear blue on Halloween; rather, it’s the name given when two full moons appear in a single month (which happens on average every two to three years).