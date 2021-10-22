Pulse FM News Update for Friday, October 22

B-C reported four new deaths from COVID-BC yesterday, all in the Northern Health authority. The province also reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of four-thousand-965 active infections. The vaccination rate has reached 89.4 per cent for a first shot, while 83.8 per cent of those eligible are now fully vaccinated. The Fraser Health authority reported the most new cases, at 285

A B-C Supreme Court judge has granted the province’s request for a permanent injunction against a Hope, B-C, restaurant that refused to check COVID-19 vaccine passports. On Wednesday, the province sought an injunction that would force Rolly’s Restaurant to close its doors and on Thursday afternoon, the request for an injunction was granted. The restaurant has continued to serve customers despite having its business and liquor licence pulled on October 7th. The business has faced daily fines from the municipality, which the mayor says remain unpaid



The B-C government says it will be extending several COVID-19-related orders meant to limit the spread of the infection. The COVID-19 Related Measures Act was to be repealed on December 31st, but it will now be extended. The act allows for remote witnessing of key legal documents and lets the courts say which proceedings can be conducted remotely, among other rules. The government says it’s issuing the notice of the changes to allow for those organizations or businesses that use the legislation to plan beyond the original deadline.

A global advisory against all non-essential travel outside Canada that has been in effect since March of 2020 has been lifted for those who are vaccinated. New advice includes being fully vaccinated before travelling abroad at least 14 days before travelling, wearing a mask, washing hands, maintaining physical distancing and following local public health measures. If you’re not vaccinated, the federal government advises people to stay home since you’re at an increased risk of being infected with and spreading the virus when travelling internationally. Unvaccinated people should continue avoiding non-essential travel to all destinations. Canada still advises avoiding all cruise ship travel outside of the country.



B-C residents will need to carry two proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards — one to attend non-essential activities and another for travel within Canada and internationally. B-C’s Ministry of Health says the province will issue the new government of Canada proof of vaccination card and that it will be accessible as of October 30th. The ministry says Ottawa has assured it that B-C residents can continue to use the provincial vaccine card to travel as the new federal card is rolled out.

