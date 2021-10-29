Pulse FM News Update for Friday, October 29

All passengers leaving from Canadian airports, as well as those travelling domestically via planes, trains, and cruises, will be required to show proof of full vaccination as of Saturday, Oct. 30. The new federal travel rules will apply to people 12 years and older. The government says there will be a “short transition period” for those who are in the process of being vaccinated during which they will be able to travel if they can show a negative COVID-19 molecular test, taken no more than 72 hours from their departure. The transition period will end on Nov. 30, at which time all travellers will have to show they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, “with very limited exceptions to address specific situations such as emergency travel, and those medically unable to be vaccinated.” The new rules will apply to air travel within Canada, as well as transborder or international flights leaving from Canadian airports; rail travel, including on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineering trains, and marine travel on what the government describes as “non-essential passenger vessels” — like cruise ships — that are 24 hours or longer. As of Nov. 30, travellers will be required to use a new pan-Canadian vaccine passport, which will be issued through provinces and territories. The new proof of vaccination system will show the traveller’s name, date of birth, and which vaccines they received, as well as when. Border agents and air operators will be able to scan a QR code to view this information. Until the end of November, travellers will be able to use their provincial proof of immunization cards.





B-C’s top doctor has issued updated rules for adults supervising or coaching youth sports, saying they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the mandate is a reflection of the need to require vaccination in such settings, which are less structured than workplaces. The order comes as the province reported 758 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths, pushing the death toll to two-thousand-147. The Health Ministry says nearly five thousand COVID-19 infections are active in B-C, with 434 people in hospital, including 155 in intensive care

Canada’s new defence minister, Anita Anand, has met with military leadership just two days after being sworn into her role. She is vowing to make the battle against sexual misconduct in the military her priority. Anand tweeted about the meeting, saying the Canadian Armed Forces have supported communities across the country through the pandemic, proving yet again our defence team is a crucial part of our nation’s fabric. Multiple senior members of the military have been removed from posts or placed on leave due to allegations of misconduct. After taking over the position in Tuesday’s cabinet shuffle, Anand says her priority is to keep members of the armed forces safe and protected while making sure that they have access to proper supports and systems in place to achieve justice.

Environment Canada rainfall warnings once again covered parts of B-C’s south coast overnight with the potential for snow on mountain highways in the Interior. The rainfall warnings cover Greater Victoria, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon, as well as the Elk Valley area in the province’s southeastern corner. A warning for the Nicola and Okanagan Valley areas says most highway passes would see heavy rain but snow was forecast at higher elevations. The weather agency warned of possible snowfall accumulations of up to 25 centimeters overnight with the potential for another 10 this morning at Pennask Summit along the highway between Merritt and Kelowna

Friday is the deadline for employees in the core federal public service in Canada to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that public servants, including members and reservists of the RCMP, would have to be double vaccinated in order to keep working. The order even applies to those who are working from home, as well as contracted personnel who require access to federal government worksites. By Nov. 15, employees who do not declare their vaccine status or are unvaccinated will be placed on administrative leave without pay. But unions say there are still many questions about how requests for accommodations will be handled. Trudeau has said exemptions will be difficult and onerous to obtain, and simply having a personal conviction that vaccines are “bad” will not be sufficient. The federal government says making a false statement would constitute a breach of the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector and may result in an employee being fired.

Indigenous child-welfare advocates say if the Trudeau government is serious about its commitment to reconciliation, it won’t take a case back to court. The government has until later today to announce if it will compensate First Nations children removed from their homes on reserves who endured abuse and suffering in provincial foster care systems. Or it could choose to appeal a Federal Court ruling that upheld two historic decisions from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. Another decision involves making more First Nations children eligible for accessing government services despite jurisdictional disputes about payment.