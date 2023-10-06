Pulse FM News Update For Friday, October 6th

Provincial and federal officials have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law. Mary Ng (ING), Canada’s minister of international trade, says the government is pleased that a NAFTA panel agreed with its challenge and directed the US Department of Commerce to review key aspects of its so-called “dumping determination.” That refers to the department’s assessment of whether goods are being sold at less than fair value or if they’re benefiting from foreign government subsidies. BC Forests Minister Bruce Ralston issued a statement saying it’s “encouraging” to see the NAFTA panel agree with the “extensive evidence” supporting Canada’s claims about what he described as “unjustified” duties.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has lifted the final evacuation order in the North Shuswap, allowing residents to begin the process of rebuilding after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the area in August. Spokesperson Tracy Hughes says the order covered 189 properties severely affected by the Bush Creek East fire, which is currently classified as” being held.” Hughes says returning residents have been notified of potential hazards that may still be present on their properties and building permits have been put on hold in some areas while geotechnical assessments are underway. Evacuation orders are still in effect for parts of neighbouring Squilax First Nation, where Chief James Tomma is among those who lost his home and says people who didn’t may be able return to their properties within the month

RCMP say they’re investigating a series of fires in a rural area outside the community of Mission, east of Vancouver, where a suspect remained at large and several neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution. The Mounties say police and firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a report of a structure fire on a vacant property along Gunn Avenue and found several buildings on fire, with indications that the blazes had been set intentionally. They say police responded to flames on a different property along the same road yesterday and again found they appeared to have been sparked intentionally. RCMP say one man has been identified as the suspect and he was believed to have remained on the large, rural property.

A man who held up a bank in Kelowna and fled with more than 40-thousand-dollars in cash has been sentenced to four years in prison. Alan Stuart Metcalfe was sentenced in August after pleading guilty to one count of robbery, and the decision was released online this week. The ruling from Justice Steven Wilson says 13 people were in the bank in July 2020 when Metcalfe entered carrying what was later found to be an imitation handgun. The judge accepted a joint sentencing proposal from Crown counsel and Metcalfe’s defence lawyer, finding the man’s guilty plea and young age were mitigating factors – he is in his 20s – while aggravating factors included three previous robbery convictions and the impact on people inside the bank.

Another Vancouver restaurant has earned a Michelin star. Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro (oh-KEE’-ah kee-ah-JEE’-roh) was handed the honour in a ceremony last night. It’s the ninth restaurant in the city to earn the accolade since the tastemaker began handing out the awards in Canada last year. Michelin has also added five so-called bib gourmands to its Vancouver guide, for food at a more accessible price, including Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil.

Stan Smyl (SMEEL’), a Vancouver Canucks fixture for 45 years, is moving away from day-to-day operations. Known as “The Steamer,” Smyl joined the Canucks in 1978. He led the team as its captain for eight years, including the 1982 Stanley Cup finals, and he’s the first player in the franchise to have his number retired. Smyl, who’s 65, has been a senior manager and leader within the organization since retiring from play, and the team says in a news release that while he won’t be there every day, he will remain involved with the club.