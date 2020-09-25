Pulse FM News Update for Friday, Sept 25th

Mounties in Surrey are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday. 37 Year old Deanna O’Brien, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sept. 19 near King George Boulevard and 64th Avenue. She has not been seen or heard from since. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being. She is described as 5’4? tall and 161 lbs. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoody, ripped jeans and tall black boots.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is confident the Health Authorities are doing what is needed regarding sharing information about COVID-19 exposures involving schools. Fraser Health Authority has listed exposures a 23 schools, including 15 in Surrey, Vancouver Coastal Health has listed 2. That doesn’t surprise Henry who recognizes there have been some challenges, and says it has taken some time to develop a consistent process across the province. Henry also said most of the exposures in Fraser Health have been relatively low-risk and have all been managed with public health and schools together.

Some good news from Dr. Bonnie Henry yesterday, it’s okay for families to gather for Thanksgiving — in small numbers —Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the other day was less optimistic and declared a second wave of COVID-19 is underway. His exact words…“It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas.” However, Dr. Bonnie says British Columbians can get together with family or close friends for the Oct. 12 holiday, but in small groups. Yesterday we had 148 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 8,543.

Premier John Horgan says his party stands by their 2017 election pledge to implement a 10-year plan for ten-dollar-a-day daycare. Horgan made the promise during a campaign stop in Maple Ridge this morning — explaining his minority government couldn’t fully act on the proposal over the last three years because it didn’t have Green party support. However, Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she worked very closely with the N-D-P to develop better early childhood education and she accused Horgan of “trying to rewrite history” by alleging a lack of Green support for childcare.

It’s a sign of just how serious the second wave of COVID-19 has already become. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam at the briefing today. Trudeau is expected to make an announcement about his government’s ongoing efforts to protect Canadians and fight the virus. On Wednesday, Trudeau warned that this fall could be much worse

than the spring and said Thanksgiving get-togethers were off the table.