Pulse FM News Update for Friday, September 17

The R-C-M-P say a 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old Langley boy. Mounties say the circumstances of Carson Crimeni’s death in August 2019 were a shock to the community. They say investigators interviewed more than 100 witnesses and received more than 100 tips, culminating in evidence being presented to the B-C Prosecution Service. Police say the accused is set to appear in court on October 20th but cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of Crimeni’s death and that no further information can be released due to a publication ban

The Health Ministry says over 86 per cent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B-C during the first two weeks of September were not fully vaccinated. It recorded 706 new cases of the virus yesterday, along with four more deaths to total one-thousand-877 fatalities in the province since the start of the pandemic. The northern health region has the highest number of cases per capita, and Health Minister Adrian Dix says that’s a reflection of lower vaccination rates that have driven up hospitalizations there. A modelling group that includes experts from three universities in B-C says the northern region’s cases are growing in a similar way to those in Alberta — which has declared a public state of emergency.

Environment Canada is forecasting extra wet and windy conditions for British Columbia’s south coast today. It says in a weather warning that a robust frontal system will

bring heavy rain and gusty winds that should ease tonight. The warning says 50 to 70 millimetres of rainfall is expected from eastern Vancouver Island to the Fraser Valley and up to Whistler — with potentially higher amounts over Howe Sound and the North Shore mountains. It warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and says drivers should turn on their lights if visibility is reduced and maintain a safe distance.

Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday. “These are only name changes. There are no changes to the vaccines themselves,” the agency tweeted. Pfizer and Moderna say that this change also marks the full approval of their vaccines for those 12 years old and up in Canada, which had been previously approved under an interim approval set to expire Thursday. The new vaccine names are already being used for promotional purposes in the EU and the United States. Vials of the vaccines will still contain the terms we are more used to for a period of time in order to minimize confusion.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says B-C won’t be taking any COVID-19 patients from Alberta as that province grapples with the highest number of cases in the country and braces for the possible collapse of its health-care system in just over a week. Dix says B-C has its own pandemic demands but will try to help in other ways and maybe take patients in the future. Alberta has reintroduced restrictions on gatherings and elements of a vaccine passport. There have been massive cancellations of non-urgent surgery across Alberta as staff are reassigned to COVID care.

The B-C Lions have commissioned a special orange T-shirt with an Indigenous rendition of the team’s logo to help raise awareness of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. Ten-thousand of the T-shirts will be handed out at the Lions’ home game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on September 24th. Team vice-president George Chayka says members of both teams will wear orange tape to raise awareness of the day established to honor survivors of Canada’s residential school system. The Lions are also providing 350 tickets to survivors and their families to attend the game and making a 20-thousand dollar donation to the Orange Shirt Society.